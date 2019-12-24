Singapore international Zulfahmi Arifin returns to Thai League 1 with Suphanburi FC

Singapore international Zulfahmi Arifin has signed for Thai League 1 club Suphanburi FC from Singapore Premier League outfit Hougang United FC.

The 28-year-old had previously spent a season in Thailand’s top division with Chonburi FC in 2018 before returning to Hougang at the start of the 2019 season.

“Zulfahmi Arifin has joined Thailand Premier League club, Suphanburi FC on a season long deal next year. ⁣We wish him all the best in his new club,” Hougang announced via social media on Tuesday.

Zulfahmi made 20 appearances for Hougang in the 2019 Singapore Premier League scoring one goal and assisting seven from the midfield as the Cheetahs finished third in the SPL and qualified for the group stages of the 2020 AFC Cup.

He has also been part of the Singapore national team that competed in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers and scored his first goal for the Lions in a friendly against Oman back in March 2019 — six years after making his international debut.

Suphanburi FC finished 14th in 2019 Thai League 1 only two points above relegated Chainat Hornbill FC and four ahead of bottom-placed Chiangmai FC and will be hoping to produce a better display during the 2020 season with Zulfahmi in their ranks.

(Photo credit: Suphanburi FC)