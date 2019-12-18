Buriram United confirm three new foreign signings for 2020 Thai League 1 season

Thai League 1 giants Buriram United have confirmed the capture of three new foreign players as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.

The Thunder Castles have signed South American forwards Ricardo Bueno and Bernardo Cuesta as well as South Korean midfielder Jung Jae-yong to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2020 Thai League 1 season.

32-year-old Bueno joins the Thai club from Centro Sportivo Alagoano back in his home Brazil. The forward has the experience of playing for clubs like Gremio, Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras in Brazil as well as FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and Seongnam FC in Korea Republic.

⚡ Newin Chidchob confirms 3 new foreign players of Buriram United with aims to win back their place as champs in Toyota Thai League season 2020 ⚽🇹🇭#WeSupportThaiLeague #ToyotaThaileague #ToyotaThaileague2020 #ThaiLeague #ฟุตบอลไทย #บอลไทย pic.twitter.com/YPyfc8ioTO — ThaiLeague (@thaileague) December 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Cuesta is a 30-year-old forward from Argentina who last appeared for FBC Melgar in Peru and will be hoping to fill in the scoring boots of Diogo Luis Santo who left for Johor Darul Ta’zim at the end of the 2018 season.

Buriram’s third signing is that of South Korean defensive midfielder Jung from K League 1 club Pohang Steelers. The 29-year-old was previously with Ulsan Hyundai and FC Anyang and is making his first move away from South Korea.

Buriram had ended their 2019 season trophyless finishing second to champions Chiangrai United in Thai League 1 as well as missing out on the Thai FA Cup and Thai League Cup titles.