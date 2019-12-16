Thai League 1 club BG Pathum United confirm signing of Philippines veteran Alvaro Silva

BG Pathum United, who have returned to Thai League 1 after a season in the second division, have confirmed the signing of Philippines national team veteran Alvaro Silva.

The Azkals centre-back was a solid presence at the back for Suphanburi FC in the 2019 Thai League 1 after making a move from Philippines Football League champions Ceres-Negros FC.

And the 35-year-old has now been captured by the newly-promoted club as one of their players under the ASEAN quota.

The club already have Singapore international defender Irfan Fandi in their roster and Silva will now be expected to form a defensive partnership with the Lions star at the 2019 Thai League 2 champions.

View this post on Instagram Looking forward, new news is coming soon. ⚽️📃✍️🌎🙏💪 A post shared by Alvaro Silva (@alvaro.silva27) on Dec 7, 2019 at 1:10am PST

“I am very happy to have moved to BG Pathum United. We have a good squad. And I am ready for the 2020 season that is about to begin. I hope to do the best work for the club,” Silva was quoted as saying after putting pen to paper.

The Spanish-born central defender has previously played for Hanoi FC in Vietnam, Kedah FA in Malaysia, Daejeon Citizen FC in Korea Republic and Al Qadsia in Kuwait since making his move to Asia back in 2014.

The defender is still a permanent fixture in the Philippines national team squad having started all their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round ties in 2019.

(Photo credit: BG Pathum United)