Thai League 1 giants Buriram United unveil new home kit made from 14 plastic water bottles!

Thai League 1 giants Buriram United have unveiled their new home kit for the upcoming season that will go on sale to their supporters on December 20.

And the Thai club’s new kit is pretty unique owing to the fact that each of them are made from recycling as many as 14 plastic water bottles.

The club are hoping that the kits will reduce the environmental impact and make the world a better place by recycling the plastic bottles.

In this process, the plastic water bottles are first collected from various sources and cleaned before they are broken down into finer plastic pellets.

These pellets are then melted and made into yarn which can be used to create the football shirts and in doing so, the club will help in diverting these water bottles from reaching landfills across the world.

The home kit of the Thunder Castles sport are in their traditional blue colour and is priced at 690 Thai Baht (approximately US$ 23).

Buriram had a disappointing 2019 ending the season trophyless. They finished level on points with champions Chiangrai United in Thai League 1, but had to settle for the second place on head-to-head.

They were knocked out in the semifinals of the 2019 Thai FA Cup and lost the 2019 Thai League Cup final to PT Prachuap on penalty shootouts. The Thai club were also eliminated in the group stages of the AFC Champions League 2019.