Former Japan international Hajime Hosogai leaves Buriram United to join Thai League 1 rivals

Former Japan international Hajime Hosogai has left Thai League 1 giants Buriram United to join local rivals True Bangkok United ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Hosogai had joined Buriram in December 2018 from J1 League outfit Kashiwa Reysol, but saw the club finish only second to Chiangrai United in the 2019 Thai League 1 and end a disappointing season trophyless.

ฮาจิเมะ โฮโซไก นักเตะใหม่รายแรกของ “แข้งเทพ” ในฤดูกาล 2020 อดีตกองกลางทีมชาติญี่ปุ่นจะสวมเสื้อหมายเลข 7 แทน ทริสตอง โด ซึ่งเปลี่ยนไปใส่เบอร์ 19 Our first signing of the season, our new number 7 “Hajime Hosogai” (Tristan Do will change from no.7 to no.19)#TrueBangkokUnited pic.twitter.com/S4621hNfRW — True Bangkok United (@TRUEBUFC) December 12, 2019

Now, the 33-year-old has been announced as the first signing of the season at Bangkok United who are on the lookout for their first Thai top division title since 2006.

The club announced that Hosogai will wear the No. 7 shirt for the Bangkok Angels which was worn by Tristan Do last season. The Thailand international win now wear the No. 19 jersey for Bangkok.

The Japanese midfielder began his career at his home nation with Urawa Red Diamonds, but rose to prominence during his time in the German Bundesliga, where he had spells with Bayer Leverkusen, Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and Stuttgart.