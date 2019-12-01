Thailand and Muangthong United striker Teerasil Dangda linked with return to Japan

Seasoned Thailand and Muangthong United striker Teerasil Dangda has been linked with a return to J1 League, Japan’s top division.

The 31-year-old forward had spent a season in the J.League with Sanfrecce Hiroshima back in 2018 scoring six goals in 24 matches for the Japanese club.

He has since then returned to Muangthong in Thai League 1, however had a stop-start season in 2019 plagued by injuries that has restricted his playing time both at the club and the national team.

However, it is now being reported that Teerasil has an offer on the table from an unnamed Japanese top division outfit.

According to the report from SMM Sport, Muangthong United general manager Kan Janrat has confirmed that the Kirins have been receiving offers from Japan since last season to woo the veteran forward to ply his trade abroad.

With the latest offer from the unnamed club, Muangthong are reportedly letting Teerasil himself decide whether he would like to return to Japan for a second stint in J1 League.

Though Teerasil is considered one of the most important players in the Thai League 1 club’s squad, it is said that the club will not stand in his way if the striker wants the move to Japan for another term.

Thailand legend Teerasil Dangda scores a trademark header against UAE

There are three Thai footballers plying their trade in J1 League this season.

While Chanathip Songkrasin and Thitipan Puangchan plays for Consadole Sapporo and Oita Trinita respectively, Yokohama F. Marinos full-back Theerathon Bunmathan is currently one match away from becoming the first from ASEAN to win the Japanese top division title.