Myanmar captain Zaw Min Tun joins Sukhothai FC in Thai League 1

Myanmar national team captain Zaw Min Tun has switched clubs in Thai League 1 after moving to Sukhothai FC from Chonburi FC.

The 27-year-old defender had signed for Chonburi from Myanmar National League outfit Yangon United at the start of 2019 and helped the Sharks finish seventh in the 2019 Thai League 1 table.

Sukhothai, meanwhile, had finished 12th in the 16-team league collecting 34 points from 30 matches and finishing only four points above the relegated Chainat Hornbill FC in the 15th place.

However, they are hoping to mount a strong campaign this time around and have acquired the services of the likes of former Thailand international striker Mongkol Tossakrai from Army United.

Min Tun, a centre-back, has made 73 international appearances for the Asian Lions and captains his country in their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign.

Myanmar, who defeated Nepal 3-0 in an international friendly before overcoming Tajikistan 4-3 and Mongolia 1-0 in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers this month, have climbed 11 spots to 136th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.