103-year-old Army United FC dissolved after ending season in Thai League 2

Long-running Army United FC have dissolved their football team after ending another season in Thai League 2, the country’s second division.

The 103-year-old club, founded in 1916 as the Royal Thai Army, have been a permanent fixture in the Thai domestic leagues for over a century, but have decided to shut down the club citing ‘poor results.’

Bangkok Post have confirmed that Apirat Kongsompong, the Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army, has suspended the football club “because of its continued poor performance, effective from Thursday this week.”

Army United last took part in the Thai League 1 in 2016 when they were relegated to the second division after being a part of the Thai top flight for seven seasons running.

Since then, they have spent three campaigns in the second division finishing fifth in the 18-team league in the recently-concluded season.

“The primary consideration in the decision was the sponsorship from private firms,” Bangkok Post quoted a source at the club. “Those sponsors had provided financial support for many years, with commitments ranging from several million baht to 100 million baht a year,” it wrote.

Army is the second major club to shut down in Thailand recently with PTT Rayong FC disbanding their first team operations after the conclusion of the 2019 Thai League 1 season.