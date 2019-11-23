Vietnam captain Que Ngoc Hai linked with transfer to Thai League 1 giants

Vietnam international defender Que Ngoc Hai is currently in the rumour books and has been linked with a sensational move to Thai League 1 ahead of the next season.

The 26-year-old has 48 international caps for Vietnam and has scored three goals for the Golden Dragons including in their 3-1 win over Indonesia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers last month.

Some of the celebrations after the goal. Captain Que Ngoc Hai (3) certainly enjoyed that one! Photos Doan Tung pic.twitter.com/cFOftM6hCb — Việt Nam News (@VietnamNewsVNS) November 14, 2019

And Thai news outlet SMM Sport are reporting that the Vietnam captain is being eyed by Thai League giants Muangthong United as they look to mount a title challenge following a disappointing 2019 season.

Ngoc Hai spent early days of his professional career at Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) FC before switching to Viettel FC at the start of the 2019 season. And if the latest rumours materialise, he will join international teammate Dang Van Lam at the Kirins.

Will Vietnam’s defensive general make a move to Thailand before the start of the next season and win hearts in a new country? We will be keeping a close eye on this development!