Newly-promoted Thai League 1 outfit Rayong FC sign Laos goalkeeper Outthilath Nammakhoth

Newly-promoted Thai League 1 outfit Rayong FC have signed Laos international goalkeeper Outthilath Nammakhoth under the ASEAN quota ahead of the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old has impressed with the Laos national team and his club side Lao Toyota FC in recent times prompting the newly-promoted Thai club to capture his signature ahead of their maiden season in Thailand’s top division.

Newly promoted club in Thai League 1 Rayong FC sign Oudthilath Nammakhote, 23 year-old Lao National Team goal keeper, from Lao Toyota FC for ASEAN player quota. pic.twitter.com/1jDQfa4g2S — All Things Thai Football 🇹🇭 (@ThaiFootballs) November 22, 2019

Outthilath guarded the goal for Lao Toyota FC in the Lao Premier League as the club secured their fourth domestic league title and was also their first-choice goalkeeper during their AFC Cup 2019 campaign which ended in the group stages after finishing behind PSM Makassar, Home United FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo.

The young shot-stopper was also part of the Laos national team that took part in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last year.

Rayong FC won the promotion to the Thai League 1 after finishing third in the Thai League 2 last season behind second division champions BG Pathum United and runners-up Police Tero FC.

75′ Save! Outthilath Nammakhoth collects a Kaya FC free-kick easily. Remains 1-0 in favour of the visitors.#AFCCup2019 #LAOvKAY pic.twitter.com/rH7jPW8hEv — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2019

With PTT Rayong FC shutting down its first-team operations and exiting Thai League 1, newly-promoted Rayong FC will be the only club representing the province next season.