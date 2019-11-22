Thai League |

Newly-promoted Thai League 1 outfit Rayong FC sign Laos goalkeeper Outthilath Nammakhoth

Outthilath Nammakhoth Rayong Fc

Newly-promoted Thai League 1 outfit Rayong FC have signed Laos international goalkeeper Outthilath Nammakhoth under the ASEAN quota ahead of the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old has impressed with the Laos national team and his club side Lao Toyota FC in recent times prompting the newly-promoted Thai club to capture his signature ahead of their maiden season in Thailand’s top division.

Outthilath guarded the goal for Lao Toyota FC in the Lao Premier League as the club secured their fourth domestic league title and was also their first-choice goalkeeper during their AFC Cup 2019 campaign which ended in the group stages after finishing behind PSM Makassar, Home United FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo.

The young shot-stopper was also part of the Laos national team that took part in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last year.

Rayong FC won the promotion to the Thai League 1 after finishing third in the Thai League 2 last season behind second division champions BG Pathum United and runners-up Police Tero FC.

With PTT Rayong FC shutting down its first-team operations and exiting Thai League 1, newly-promoted Rayong FC will be the only club representing the province next season.

Comments