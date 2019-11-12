Chiangrai United head coach Ailton Silva quits after historic Thai League 1 title triumph

Brazilian head coach Ailton dos Santos Silva has quit Chiangrai United fresh from guiding the club to a historic Thai League 1 title last season.

The 53-year-old tactician had helped Chiangrai win their first-ever Thai top division title finishing above 2018 champions Buriram United and Port FC in a neck-and-neck title race.

Chiangrai and Buriram both finished their Thai League campaign on 58 points after 30 matches, but it was the Beetles who took home the silverware courtesy of a better head-to-head record against the Thunder Castles.

Silva took charge of the Thai League 1 outfit in February 2019 replacing compatriot Jose Alves Borges and had a remarkable campaign in charge of the Thai club. Chiangrai had also reached the semifinals of the Thai League Cup 2019 and quarterfinals of the Thai FA Cup 2019.

Silva began his coaching career in Brazil training in the youth setups of Sao Paulo and Palmeiras and has managed clubs in his homeland Brazil as well as Spain.

🥇 August’s Coach of the Month goes to 🇧🇷 Ailton Silva of 🐞 Singha Chiangrai United ⚽️🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/rpwgE5mY4d — ThaiLeague (@thaileague) August 30, 2019

His previous gig was with Sociedade Desportiva Juazeirense in the lower tiers of Brazilian football pyramid. Silva has reportedly quit the club and returned to Brazil to nurse an injured knee.