Port FC win Thai FA Cup 2019 after 1-0 win over Ratchaburi Mitr Phol

Port FC have won the Thai FA Cup 2019 title after defeating Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC 1-0 in the final held at the Leo Stadium in Pathum Thani on Saturday.

Midfielder Sergio Suarez scored the only goal of the game in the third minute of the second half to give Port their second Thai FA Cup title in front of FIFA president Gianni Infantino who was among those in attendance.

All eyes were on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology which was employed by the Football Association of Thailand for the cup final and the VAR did grab the headlines when Ratchaburi thought they scored deep into the first half.

However, the VAR check ruled out the goal after it was adjudged that Ratchaburi’s Ivorian forward Lossemy Karaboue had slid into Port goalkeeper Worawut Srisupha unfairly before finding the back of the net. And hence, the two sides went into the break with nothing to separate them.

The deadlock, however, was broken early in the second half when 32-year-old Spanish midfielder Suarez scored for Port in the 48th minute which would turn out be the title-winning strike for the Port Lions.

This is Port’s second Thai FA Cup title victory which comes 10 years after their first in 2009 when they defeated BEC Tero Sasana on penalties.

The win gives Choketawee Promrut’s side a shot at continental football next season with them now qualifying for AFC Champions League 2020 preliminary round 2. They will also compete in the Thailand Champions Cup 2020 where they will meet Thai League 1 champions Chiangrai United FC.