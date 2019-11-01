Thai League champions Chiangrai United react to rumours linking Ekanit Panya with transfer to Japan

Players of championship-winning Chiangrai United are already in high demand on the transfer market and even clubs from Japan are being linked with moves for their star names.

It has already been reported that Chiangrai’s Thailand internationals Sivakorn Tiatrakul and Ekanit Panya are targets of clubs from J1 League, the country’s top division, including title contenders FC Tokyo.

Ekanit Panya’s winner sees Thailand record famous win over UAE

Both Chiangrai stars have starred not just for the club, but also for Akira Nishino’s Thailand national team with Ekanit scoring and assisting in their recent 2-1 win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

And the newly-crowned Thai League 1 champions have had their say about the prospect of losing their prized possessions.

“We will try to maintain our roster as long as possible. Players might be transferred to other clubs but not domestic clubs. Many foreign teams are interested in our highly talented young player — Ekanit,” Chiangrai president Mittiya Phairat was quoted as saying by VOV World.

“J1 League and J2 League clubs are paying close attention on Ekanit. But we must consider the player’s wishes. If a club is not suitable, we won’t sell him. At any rate, the final decision will be made by the player himself,” Mittiya said.

“J.League is a great place for Thai players. Thitipan Puangchan, Theerathon Bunmathan and Chanathip Songkrasin have found success there,” the Chiangrai official said.