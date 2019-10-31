Thai League giants Buriram United eyeing former Premier League striker after disappointing season

Thai League giants Buriram United have had an extremely disappointing season by their standards ending their campaign without a major trophy for the first time in nine years.

The Thunder Castles were held to a shock draw by the relegated Chiangmai FC on the final matchday of Thai League 1 which handed a first Thai top division title for rivals Chiangrai United FC.

🇦🇺 What a season it’s been for Adam Le Fondre at Sydney. Having scored 18 #ALeague goals this season, he scored his penalty during today’s shootout victory over Perth to help secure the A League title 👏🏼 #ALeagueGF pic.twitter.com/rWBsl3ixqk — English Players Abroad (@EnglishAbroad1) May 19, 2019

They also fell in the final hurdle in the Thai League Cup 2019 where they were beaten on penalties by PT Prachuap FC in the final held in September while their Thai FA Cup campaign ended in the semifinals with a defeat to Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC.

But Bozidar Bandovic’s side is already looking to revive their squad and avoid another disappointment next season.

One area of concern for Buriram this season has been the striking department that has left a lot to be desired for since the departure of Diogo Luis Santo to Malaysia Super League side Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) last year.

And it is being reported by SMMSport that the Thai outfit are now aiming to acquire the services for former Premier League striker Adam le Fondre.

The English attacker appeared in the Premier League for Reading FC in the 2012-13 season scoring 12 goals in 34 appearances for the Royals in England’s top flight.

He has also represented the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City in the Championship and is currently on the rolls of A-League champions Sydney FC for whom he scored 16 times in 26 matches during their title-winning 2018-19 campaign.