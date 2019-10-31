Relegated Suphanburi FC to remain in Thai League 1

Suphanburi FC can breath a sigh of relief after they have been allowed to remain in the Thai League 1 despite finishing in the relegation positions in Thailand’s top division this season.

The War Elephants had finished 14th in the 16-team league with 32 points from 30 matches and were to be one of the three sides set for relegation to Thai League 2 along with Chainat Hornbill FC and Chiangmai FC.

Based on regulations of Thai League 2019, Suphanburi FC will be the lucky relegated club who will stay in Thai League 1 next season instead of PTT Rayong. pic.twitter.com/CRyJrbA79L — All Things Thai Football (@ThaiFootballs) October 28, 2019

However, PTT Rayong FC’s withdrawal from Thailand’s domestic league has provided Suphanburi with a lifeline. PTT Rayong had finished 11th in the Thai League, but the club management had decided to disband the first team to focus on youth development

This means that Suphanburi will remain in the Thai League 1 2020 season while the Thai League 2 will feature one less team, 17, next season.

“As a result, Suphanburi (who were third from last) will remain in the top league next season,” FA Thailand general secretary Korrawee Pritsananantakul confirmed the development.

BG Pathum United, Police Tero FC and Rayong FC are the three clubs that have won promotion to the upcoming season of Thai League 1.

(Photo credit: Suphanburi FC/Narong Chidprang)