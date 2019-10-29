Thailand and Chiangrai United star Sivakorn Tiatrakul linked with transfer to Japan

It looks like attacking midfielder Sivakorn Tiatrakul has grabbed some eyeballs while helping Chiangrai United win their maiden Thai League 1 title this season.

The 25-year-old has played a key role for Akira Nishino’s Thailand national team in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign as well while helping Chiangrai achieve unprecedented success in domestic football during 2019.

And his performances seem to have attracted interest from Japan as the former Muangthong United player has been linked with a move to J1 League high-flyers FC Tokyo.

It is being reported in Thai media that FC Tokyo, who are currently second in the Japanese top division behind Kashima Antlers only on goal difference, is willing to offer a trial to the Thai footballer in January 2020.

“Recently, the agency of Sivakorn revealed that FC Tokyo is interested in brining Sivakorn for a trial in January next year. However, when an offer comes in, we will notify the player about and ultimately, it will be the player who will decide whether to accept it or not,” Thai news outlet Thairath reported.

FC Tokyo have collected 56 points from 29 games in the J1 League this season — the same number as league leaders Kashima, but find themselves in second place on goal difference. Meanwhile, Yokohama F. Marinos are third with 55 points.

Thailand internationals Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan and Thitipan Puangchan are currently plying their trade in Japan with Consadole Sapporo, Yokohama and Oita Trinita respectively.