Thai League 1 outfit PTT Rayong FC disband first team

Thai League 1 club PTT Rayong FC have suspended its football team indefinitely following the conclusion of the 2019 season of Thailand’s top division.

PTT Rayong had finished 11th in the 16-team Thai League 1 after collecting 35 points from 30 games this season after winning promotion to the top division as Thai League 2 champions last year.

However, the club ran by the state-owned oil and gas company PTT Public Company Limited have now announced that they will not fielding a team in next season’s Thai League 1.

“We have decided to suspend PTT Rayong. This is because we want to support a youth academy instead. We have been playing our part in youth development projects in sports like football, futsal, tennis and swimming,” said PTT CEO Chansin Treenuchagron (via Bangkok Post).

“There are two teams based in Rayong, but more importantly we don’t have the needed expertise to manage a professional football club,” he said.

“Rayong has its local football team called Rayong FC and now that they have earned a promotion to the top division, we think people should support their own local team,” Chansin added.

PTT Rayong pulling out of the league could be a blessing in disguise for Suphanburi FC who finished third from bottom in the recently-concluded Thai League 1.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) could decide to keep the 14th-placed Suphanburi in the top division for next season while Chainat Hornbill FC and Chiangmai FC who finished below them drop down to Thai League 2.

BG Pathum United, Police Tero and Rayong FC will be the three new clubs to join the 2020 Thai League 1 from the second division.