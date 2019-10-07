Thai League giants Buriram United want to sign Indonesia striker Ilija Spasojevic – Reports

Thai League 1 giants Buriram United are looking to bring naturalised Indonesia international striker Ilija Spasojevic on loan to their squad for next season.

Buriram are sitting two points clear of second-placed Port FC in Thai League 1 with two rounds of matches left to play, but the Thunder Castles are already looking at reinforcements for their upcoming campaign.

And reports from Indonesia suggest that Yugoslavia-born Spasojevic is one of their key targets in the next transfer window.

The 32-year-old striker currently is on the rolls of Indonesia Liga 1 outfit Bali United and has scored 10 goals for the league leaders in the Indonesian top tier.

BREAKING: Dilansir GOAL Indonesia, klub #ThaiLeague1🇹🇭, Buriram United resmi memberikan penawaran peminjaman untuk Striker berpaspor Indonesia milik Bali United, Ilija Spasojevic (32) pic.twitter.com/QvM3Rkw8It — Instagram: @indos.transfer (@Indostransfer) October 3, 2019

Spasojevic has been an Indonesian citizen since 2017 and has made five international appearances for the Indonesia national team.

Buriram’s forward line currently features young Thai strikers Suphanat Mueanta and Supachai Jaided as well as Sweden international Rasmus Jonsson.

However, Bozidar Bandovic’s side have found goals hard to come by this season after the sale of prolific Brazilian goalscorer Diogo Luis Santo to Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC.

Spasojevic has plied his trade in Indonesia, except for a two-year stint with Melaka Untied in Malaysia, since making his move to ASEAN from Greek side AO Trikala and has played for the likes of Persib Bandung, Bhayangkara FC and PSM Makassar.

(Photo credit: Bali United)