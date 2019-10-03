WATCH: Nakhon Ratchasima stars score with Captain Tsubasa-like ‘Twin Overhead Kick’ in Thai League 1

Thai League 1 action this week has produced an incredible moment that could have come straight out of the popular Japanese manga series Captain Tsubasa.

The only difference was that instead of the Captain Tsubasa protagonist Tsubasa Oozora and his teammate Taro Misaki, it was two Nakhon Ratchasima FC players who combined to create the moment of magic at the 80th Birthday Stadium.

Veteran Thai defensive midfielder Kitsada Hemvipat and Brazilian forward Leandro Assumpcao were the players who combined to score with a ‘twin overhead kick’ against Buriram United with the former claiming the goal for himself.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Swat Cats were trailing Thai League 1 defending champions Buriram 3-1 and the game was in its dying embers when 35-year-old Kitsada gave the hosts a lifeline in the second-half injury time.

A cross from left into the box was headed out by the Buriram defence, but only as far as a Korat player at the edge of the box who stood up a cross towards the far post.

There, Kitsada and Leandro where in almost perfect sync as they attempted a bicycle kick and the ball ended up in the back of the net from the boots of the Thai player, giving Thunder Castles goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen no chance.

Even though, the goal ended up to be a mere consolation for Nakhon Ratchasima who are 12th in the 16-team Thai top division, it will be one that will be remembered for a long time to come.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Buriram have a two-point lead over second-placed Port FC and three-point lead over third-placed Chiangrai United, who have a game in hand, with two rounds of matches left to play in Thailand’s domestic league.