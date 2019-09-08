Bangkok United coach reveals Thai League club interested in signing three Vietnam internationals

Three Vietnam internationals are on the radar of Thai League 1 giants True Bangkok United, according to their assistant coach and former Thailand international Panupong Wongsa.

Bangkok United had finished runners-up to Buriram United in the Thai League 1 last season and are currently fourth in the Thai top flight behind league leaders Buriram, Chiangria United and Port FC with 41 points from 25 matches.

And reports from Vietnam suggest that the club are interested in bringing in at least a couple of players from the country that won the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 before the start of the next season.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This has been revealed by former Thailand international Panupong who is currently an assistant coach at Bangkok United who are managed by Alexandre Polking.

The three players linked with a move to the Thai League club are Nguyen Cong Phuong, Nguyen Van Toan and Luong Xuan Truong.

Striker Cong Phuong has only recently joined Belgian Pro League outfit Sint Truidense VV (STVV) on an year-long loan deal from HAGL FC, but has found playing time hard to come by in Europe so far. Van Toan, meanwhile, has taken up goalscoring duty at HAGL in Cong Phuong’s absence and is fast becoming a regular in Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam national team.

Xuan Truong had a failed loan move at Thai League defending champions Buriram, and has since then returned to V.League with HAGL.

“Xuan Truong is a talented player but he was unsuccessful in Buriram because he didn’t fit into that team’s strategy. Buriram prefers a physically strong midfielder, like a destroyer, to a creator. I believe Bangkok United will be an appropriate destination for Truong,” Panupong was quoted as saying by the Voice of Vietnam.

“We also want to have Cong Phuong or Van Toan. Both are small but fast. We will keep an eye on them until the next transfer window,” he said.