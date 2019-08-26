WATCH: Philippines full-back Daisuke Sato scores his first goal for Muangthong United in 4-1 win over Suphanburi

Philippines international Daisuke Sato has scored his first goal for Muangthong United as they thrashed Suphanburi FC 4-1 in the Thai League 1.

24-year-old Sato had moved to Thai League giants Muangthong from Romanian top division outfit Sepsi OSK last June and found the back of the net on Sunday to help his club return to winning ways.

Muangthong had lost to Port FC 2-0 on August 11 before being held to a 2-2 draw by PTT Rayong last week, but the win against Suphanburi helped them put pressure on Samut Prakan City who are only one point ahead of them in fifth place.

Filipino-Japanese footballer Sato gave the Kirins a 1-0 lead as early as the fourth minute. Derley played the ball to Sanukran Thinjom who escaped the attention of Suphanburi goalkeeper before the Philippines international popped up to plant the ball in the back of the net.

Brazilian forward Derley then made it 2-0 in the 36th minute before adding a third in the second half at the 75th-minute mark. Thailand international midfielder Sarach Yooyen made it 4-0 in the 87th minute to seal the result.

Sato, who was a regular in the Romanian Liga 1 during the 2018-19 season, has 44 international caps for Philippines and was part of their AFC Asian Cup 2019 and AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 squads. The Azkals star has a transfer value of €550,000 and is one of the most expensive players in Southeast Asia.

Alexandre Gama’s Muangthong are currently 11 points adrift of league leaders Buriram United with five matches left to play. Chiangrai United sit second just one point behind Buriram.