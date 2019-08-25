FA Thailand to implement VAR in Thai FA Cup and League Cup finals

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) have said that they will bring back the video assistant referee (VAR) system for the finals of the 2019 Thai FA Cup and 2019 League Cup.

The League Cup final is scheduled to be held on September 28 between Buriram United and PT Prachuap FC at the SCG Stadium while the Thai FA Cup final is slated to be held on November 2.

The semifinals of the FA Cup is to be held next month with Buriram taking on Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC in one last four clash while Bangkok United facing Port FC in the other.

And according to a recent report by the Bangkok Post, the VAR will make a return to the Thai domestic football circuit for these fixtures.

FA Thailand had implement VAR in the Thai League last season, but suspended it after complaints from various Thai League 1 clubs. It was expected to be reintroduced for the second half of the ongoing Thai League season, but the implementation has seen further postponements.

“After discussing the matter with the chief referee, we have agreed that VAR will be used in the League Cup and FA Cup finals,” FAT deputy secretary-general Patit Supaphong told Bangkok Post.

However, due to a lack in the number of referees who are trained in the system, the implementation in the Thai League fixtures will pose a different challenge. But, FA Thailand are hopeful of running VAR during ‘some’ of the the final six rounds of matches of the Thai top division.