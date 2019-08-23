All 16 Thai League 1 clubs to feature in eFootball PES 2020

All 16 Thai League 1 teams have been confirmed to feature in the latest version of the popular football video game franchise Pro Evolution Soccer — eFootball PES 2020.

PES 2020 developers Konami have confirmed that the Thai League will one of the licensed leagues in the upcoming edition of the game giving Thai football fans the opportunity to play as their favourite club teams in PES.

The 19th instalment of the video game is set to release worldwide on September 10, 2019 and in Asia on September 12, 2019 and will be published for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

Buriram United, Chainat Hornbill, Chiangmai FC, Chonburi FC, Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC, Port FC, PT Prachuap FC, PTT Rayong, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol, Samut Prakan City, SCG Muangthong United, Singha Chiangrai United, Sukhothai FC, Suphanburi FC, Trat FC and True Bangkok United are the 16 sides that will feature under Toyota Thai League in eFootball PES 2020.

This makes the Thai top division the only Southeast Asian league to feature in the game.

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are the only other ASEAN club to feature in the game as the Southern Tigers are included under AFC Champions League where they are one of the 32 teams from Asia.

The Chinese Super League also finds its place in the PES 2020 with all its 16 teams including Guangzhou Evergrande FC, Shanghai SIPG, Shandong Luneng and Jiangsu Suning are included.