Former IR Iran national team goalkeeper coach joins Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United

Former IR Iran national team goalkeeper coach Alexandre Lopes has joined Thai League 1 outfit Muangthong United t0 improve the club’s goalkeepers.

Lopes is a goalkeeper coach of international repute and have worked with Team Melli and Persepolis FC goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, including at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

The former Iran coach will now work at the Thai League club where he will work with the set of Muangthong’s goalkeepers including Vietnam international shot-stopper Dang Van Lam who joined the earlier this year and is currently their first choice.

Lopes, who has a UEFA B License coaching certificate, has also previously worked with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait national football teams as well as Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC.

Muangthong are currently seventh in the Thai League standings after having improved their position in the league following a disastrous first half of the domestic season.

Sardar Azmoun points goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand the right way in penalty save

They are coached by former Thailand U-23 boss Alexandre Gama and have collected 27 points from 20 games. The Kirins are currently 11 points adrift of Thai League leaders Buriram United.

They will take on Chainat Hornbill FC in their next Thai League encounter at the SCG Stadium in Muangthong on July 31.