More than half of Thai League 1 clubs operating at losses, study finds

Thai League might be one of the most popular as well as most competitive in Southeast Asia, but half of its clubs are operating at losses, according to a study.

A study by Siam Commercial Bank’s (SCB) Economic Intelligence Center (EIC) on Thailand’s top domestic league revealed that even though the clubs are generating more revenue than the post, most of them are still struggling to generate profits.

“Revenue from the top Thai League jumped 16.5 per cent from 1.9 billion baht in 2014 to 3 billion baht last year. But the league still suffered losses of 192 million baht last year — down from 255 million baht in 2014,” the Bangkok Post said in a report.

EIC further noted that more than half of the football clubs in the Thai League operated at losses in 2018 financial year. The data for the study was collected from the Business Development Department, FIFA’s official website and TransferMarkt.com.

The EIC study further revealed that more than half of the revenue in the league was generated by top three teams which are reportedly Buriram United, Bangkok United and Port FC.

Meanwhile, there is good news regarding the growing popularity of Thai League with statistics suggesting the number of supporters attending the matches in the stadium is on the rise.

The average number of football fans in the stadium rose from 4,515 per match from previous season to to 5,800 in the current season, according to statistics from the Thai League.