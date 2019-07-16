I have an interesting offer from Europe – Ratchaburi head coach Marco Simone explains reason for quitting

Former Italy striker Marco Simone has said that he quit Thai League 1 club Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC due to an employment offer from a European club.

It was reported that the former Italy striker decided to leave the Thai club following differences with the club management. However, the Italian tactician has shot down the rumours saying that he is leaving for other reasons.

“In the world of football, changes happen all the time for coaches, players and other people. For coaches, it is difficult to stay with one club. You may stay at a club for three months or three years,” Simone told during a press conference (via Bangkok Post).

“The European football season will soon begin and I have received an interesting offer from a European club. I have consulted the deputy club chairman [Tanawat Nitikanchana] and we agreed that my departure would be the best move,” the 50-year-old said.

The two-time UEFA Champions League-wining former AC Milan striker only joined Ratchaburi at the end of March 2019 with the club lying 13th in Thai League with three points from four matches.

The Dragons are currently 11th in the Thai top division with 21 points from 18 matches.

“I have a good relationship with the club. I love the club. Tanawat is crazy about football and I am too,” Simone said when asked whether he could return to Thailand in the future.