Thai League 1 striker Lukian signs for J1 League side Jubilo Iwata from Chonburi FC

Thai League 1 club Chonburi FC’s Lukian Araujo has returned to East Asia after the Brazilian signed a deal with J1 League outfit Jubilo Iwata.

The 27-year-old has had a fruitful time in Thailand scoring 18 and 11 goals in his first and second seasons with Pattaya United and Chonburi respectively. He leaves the Sharks with them lying ninth in the Thai League table.

His 11 goals so far this season also puts the Brazilian in the third place among the top goalscorers of the Thai League — only behind Lonsana Doumbouya of Trat FC (13 goals) and Nelson Bonilla of Bangkok United (12 goals).

Lukian will now return to East Asia where he has already played for the likes of FC Anyang, Busan IPark and Bucheon FC in Korea Republic.

“I’m sorry about everything. Many people don’t understand but this is life and life goes fast and we have family and dreams to come true in our life. Just have to believe and going on. But I leave here all my love for this club and city that will be in my life forever independent of anything,” Lukian posted on his Instagram.

Jubilo Iwata are currently 16th in the 18-team Japanese top division and is involved in a relegation scrap with Matsumoto Yamaga and Sagan Tosu who are below them in the standings.

Jubilo have collected only 17 points from 19 matches — only ahead of the clubs behind them on goal difference. They will be hoping that Lukian can replicate his goalscoring touch in the Thai League at Japan and help them emerge victorious in the relegation battle.

They are scheduled to play Urawa Red Diamonds on July 20.

BREAKING: Chonburi FC open talk with Muangthong United to loan Adisak Kraisorn until the end of this season. pic.twitter.com/paS8aUe5lq — All Things Thai Football (@ThaiFootballs) July 11, 2019

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Chonburi have opened talks with Muangthong United to sign Thailand international striker Adisak Kraisorn on loan to fill the void left by the departure of Lukian.