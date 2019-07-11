Muangthong United are not for sale – Thai League 1 club refute Manchester City interest

Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United have denied the reports suggesting that the Thai club were soon going to be part of the ever-growing City Football Group empire.

It was reported a few days back the City Football Group, owners of Premier League champions Manchester City and a handful of other clubs across the globe, were interested in buying Muangthong United.

However, the club has met the rumours with a strong dismissal.

“Such a deal would not happen,” the club said. “The Siam Cement Group (SCG) has no plan to sell its stakes in the club at the moment,” Muangthong said, according to the Bangkok Post.

The Kirins are currently owned by the SCG and Siam Sports Syndicate who also sponsors Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC.

The report also claims that Muangthong, however, admitted that the City Football Group were indeed interested in buying a Thai club.

Suggestions are that the City group are looking to buy a Thai League 1 club based in the northeastern region of the country.

The City Football Group, led by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed of Abu Dhabi, owns a number of football clubs around the world including New York City FC (MLS), Melbourne City FC (A-League), Girona FC (La Liga), Yokohama F. Marinos (J.League) and Sichuan Jiuniu FC (China League Two).

Kirins, managed by Brazilian coach Alexandre Gama, are currently 12th in the 16-team Thai top division and will play Chiangmai FC on Friday.

(Photo courtesy: Muangthong United)