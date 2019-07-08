Philippines goalkeeper Patrick Deyto joins Azkals teammate Alvaro Silva at Suphanburi FC

Philippines Football League (PFL) outfit Stallion Laguna FC have announced that their goalkeeper Patrick Deyto has joined Thai League 1 outfit Suphanburi FC.

At the Thai top division club, the Philippines international goalkeeper will now join his international teammate Alvaro Silva, the veteran centre-back who left Ceres-Negros FC to join Suphanburi last week.

“Our decision to release Patrick and allow him to play for Suphanburi FC in the Thai League was not easy one, but a logical one. As weird as it may sound, I hope this happens more often in the future,” said Stallion FC head coach Ernest Nierras.

“We were ecstatic when Fil-foreigners wanted to play for our country. When local clubs started signing them to play in the UFL and PFL, our FIFA ranking started to improve. Now that players like Patrick and others have a chance to play overseas, we need to support them,” the coach said.

“Not only will it help improve our beloved Azkals, but it shows that our local players are not only capable of playing in the PFL, but in foreign professional leagues as well. …Good luck to Patrick, and we look forward to hearing about him in the Thai League. Make us proud,” Nierras added.

80′ SAVED! Deyto produces a fine stop deny Spaso from the penalty and it remains 1-1. What drama!#GCBvBLU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/K5QBJnBfNa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 27, 2018

29-year-old Patrick made his international debut for the Azkals in 2014, but is currently behind Cardiff City FC’s Neil Etheridge and Buriram United’s Michael Falkesgaard in the pecking order for the national team.

He had joined Stallion in January 2019 after spending a half season at Davao Aguilas. Patrick will be hoping to win a place in the Philippines squad who will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in September this year.