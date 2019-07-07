Thai League giants Muangthong United linked with takeover by Manchester City owners

Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United have been linked with a takeover bid from the owners of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Former champions Muangthong are currently owned by the Siam Cement Group (SCG) and Siam Sports Syndicate who also sponsor Vietnamese champions Hanoi Football Club.

The Kirins have not had a good season so far as they languish 14th in the 16-team Thai top division after playing 16 matches. But that hasn’t stopped them from being linked with a huge takeover from the City Football Group.

Thai media are reporting of a takeover deal with the the company that is headed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They also report that the officials from Muangthong United stopped short of denying the reports.

“It is normal for a world-class club like Manchester City with an international presence to expand into the Thai market. Whether it will be Muangthong United or some other team, you will have to wait to find out,” said team director Ronnarit Suewaja (via Bangkok Post).

City Football Group currently owns the likes of New York City FC in Major League Soccer, Melbourne City FC in A-League and Girona FC in La Liga apart from English champions Manchester City.

OFFICIAL CLUB NEWS: SCG Muangthong United welcome Ernesto Phumipha and Marco Ballini to the roster for the duration of 2019 and beyond. #MTUTD pic.twitter.com/n4vbQIxm3I — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) July 5, 2019

They are also part-owners of J.League outfit Yokohama F. Marinos where Thailand international Theerathon Bunmathan is playing on loan from Muangthong.