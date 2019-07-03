Thai League champions Buriram United set to sign former Premier League striker from Scottish giants Rangers – Reports

Thai League 1 giants Buriram United are keen to sign Northern Ireland international striker Kyle Lafferty from Steven Gerrard-coach Rangers FC.

31-year-old Lafferty has won over 70 international caps for his country and was a key member of Gerrard’s Rangers side that finished second in the Scottish Premiership behind Celtic last season.

Lafferty has spent most of his career in England and Scotland and this is his second stint with Scottish giants Rangers after first turning up for them between 2008-09 and 2011-12 seasons scoring a total of 38 goals from 138 matches.

He began his career with Burnley in the English Championship and has also represented English clubs Darlington, Birmingham City and Norwich City, for whom he appeared in the Premier League during the 2015-16 season.

Scottish news outlet Daily Record are reporting that Buriram “have opened talks with Rangers about landing the forward.”

“Buriram have already tabled an offer to the Northern Ireland international – which blows his current Ibrox deal out of the water,” it claimed.

“Record Sport understands the 31-year-old has knocked back their first offer but they have indicated they will come back in with an improved deal to try and get him to Thailand,” Daily Record wrote.

It is being reported that Lafferty was wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar previously, but it is only the Thunder Castles who have tabled an offer for the lanky centre-forward so far.

Lafferty has been left out of Rangers’ pre-season preparations by former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard.

Buriram are currently three points clear at the top of the Thai League 1 table after 16 matches and are expected to return to the AFC Champions League next season.

They recently announced the signing of 29-year-old former Arsenal and AS Monaco forward Nacer Barazite from UAE Pro League outfit Al Jazira Club.