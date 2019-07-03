Philippines defender Alvaro Silva signs for Thai League 1 side Suphanburi FC

Philippines international defender Alvaro Silva, who had bid farewell to Ceres-Negros FC recently, has been announced as a new player at Thai League 1 side Suphanburi FC.

Silva had decided to leave the Philippines Football League outfit following their 3-2 aggregate defeat to Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC in the ASEAN Zonal Semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019

.

The centre-back had penned an emotional farewell to his now former club, however his destination was yet unknown then.

But, bringing an end to all the speculations, Thai League side Suphanburi FC have now announced the capture of the 35-year-old defender.

Having played in the V.League, Malaysia Super League and Philippines Football League already, the Thai top flight will be the fourth different league in Southeast Asia that the Spanish-born Silva will be playing in.

Suphanburi have also announced the signing of 30-year-old Israeli centre-back Miki Siroshtein who was last attached to Beitar Jerusalem FC in the Israeli Premier League. The dual signings are expected to solidify the club’s defence in the second half of the season.

Suphanburi are currently second from bottom in Thailand’s top division having collected only 14 points from 16 matches. They are only one point above bottom-placed Chiangmai FC and two behind 14th-placed Chainat Hornbill FC.