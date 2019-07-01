Philippines international Javier Patino leaves Buriram United; signs for Thai League rivals on loan

Philippines international Javier Patino has left Buriram United on loan to sign for their Thai League rivals Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC until the end of the domestic season.

The Azkals striker had rejoined Buriram back in April 2018 after being released by Chinese club Henan Jianye, though he has had limited impact at the Thai League champions in his second stint with the club.

Patino made 11 appearances in the Thai League 1 scoring four goals last season and has seen his chances diminish even further this season under head coach Bozidar Bandovic.

The Spanish-born forward had helped Buriram win the Thai League in 2013 and 2014 as well as the Thai FA Cup and League Cup in 2013 during his first stint with the club before moving to Henan Jianye for US$ 1.2 million in 2015.

Buriram have recently returned to the summit of the Thai League table having collected 32 points from 16 matches — three points more than True Bangkok United, Samut Prakan City FC and Chiangrai United all of whom are tied at 29 points.

Meanwhile, Patino’s new club RBMFC are 10th in the points table having collected 19 points from 16 matches including six wins, one draw and nine defeats this season.

31-year-old Patino was part of Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Philippines squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year — their debut in the competition — and will be hoping to retain his place in the squad with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers around the corner.