Trat FC centre-back Baihakki Khaizan open to Singapore national team return

Singapore legend Baihakki Khaizan has implied that he will be open to make a return to the Singapore national football team if the Lions want him to.

35-year-old Baihakki had announced his international retirement in March earlier this year after winning 134 caps for Singapore in an international career spanning 15 years.

However, his fine form in the Thai League 1 with Trat FC whom he joined in January and even became the first Singaporean-born footballer to score in the Thai top flight, has sparked rumours of a comeback to the national team.

Singapore are currently being coached by Japanese coach Tatsuma Yoshida who is only two matches into his reign. But, Singapore can do with the experience of the veteran centre-back as they prepare for the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers which will begin in September 2019.

And during an interview with The New Paper, Baihakki was quizzed whether he would consider a return to the Lions set up.

“I’m happily retired and I believe the squad is in good hands in coach Tatsuma. But I’m always ready to serve my country,” he told TNP.

“I am really enjoying my game here. At this stage of my career, I feel relaxed and it’s down to not having to prove myself to anyone. I am really happy to be in this squad and contributing to the best of my abilities,” said Baihakki whose side are sixth in the Thai League standings, nine points behind league leaders Buriram United.

Baihakki is the third most-capped Singapore international only behind Daniel Bennett (142) and Shahril Ishak (138).