Buriram United release Vietnam midfielder Luong Xuan Truong; sign former Arsenal and AS Monaco star

Vietnam international Luong Xuan Truong’s time with Buriram United have ended prematurely after the Thai League champions decided to release the midfielder.

Xuan Truong had signed for Buriram from V.League’s Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC on a one-year loan deal in February 2019, but leaves the Thunder Castles just four months into that deal.

Luong Xuan Truong has returned to HAGL after a half season loan to Thai League 1 side Buriram United. pic.twitter.com/ELuhKZVD5L — Viet Footy (@VietFooty) June 26, 2019

It is being reported that the Vietnamese players has not been registered by the club for the second half of the Thai domestic season, meaning that he will return to his parent club HAGL to play in the Vietnamese top division.

During his time in Thailand, the 25-year-old scored one and assisted another in the nine games he played for Buriram.

Buriram, who recently signed Philippines international Kevin Ingreso, have also announced the signing of former Arsenal and AS Monaco forward Nacer Barazite.

The 29-year-old Dutch attacker will join the club from UAE Pro League outfit Al Jazira Club.

Barazite came through the ranks at the Premier League club and made his first-team debut for the Gunners in a League Cup match against Sheffield United in October 2007. He went on loans to Derby County and Vitesse Arnhem while with Arsenal before making a permanent move to Austria Wien in 2010.

He signed for Monaco in 2012 before returning on loan to Wien. He then moved to Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor in 2017 before moving to the United Arab Emirates in September 2018.

He has also represented Netherlands at the U-17, U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels.