Geylang International FC complete signing of Warriors FC’s Firdaus Kasman

Singapore Premier League side Geylang International FC have added another player to their side for the upcoming season.

Formerly of the Warriors Football club, midfielder Firdaus Kasman has now joined the Eagles after spending two seasons with Warriors. Over the course of two seasons, Kasman made 24 appearances for them before deciding to switch sides for the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old plays as a central midfielder but can play on either side of the midfield as well. Kasman has represented Singapore on the international stage too, taking the field seven times for The Lions.

Geylang recently completed the signings of Christopher van Huizen and Amy Recha from Home United as well and are gearing up to improve their league position of eighth which they achieved last season.

Image Courtesy: Geylang International Football Club Facebook page