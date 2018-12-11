Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata (S) reveal new head coach

Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata (S) have introduced a new head coach to help the team in the 2019 campaign.

The White Swans revealed new head coach Keiji Shigetomi through their social media site.

With a wealth of coaching experience, the 39-year-old was the team’s assistant coach and academy director in 2018 and he will now take on a new role as the head coach.

In the club’s official website, he left a message, saying: “I am pleased to be contracted with Albirex Niigata FC(S) as head coach and I am looking forward to leading the team. I am honoured to inherit history and stories of the team and will continue to work hard to improve ‘Albirex Football’. Player, staff and coaches will fight as one club to challenge for the 2019 season. Please support and cheer us! Thank you!”

Albirex were impressive last season, going unbeaten throughout the entire Singapore Premier League – winning 21 of a possible 24 league matches.

Photo courtesy of Albirex Niigata (S).