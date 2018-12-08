Geylang International add a pair of Home United stars to the team

Geylang International recently revealed two big signings for the coming Singapore Premier League season.

Through their Instagram accounts, The Eagles welcome a pair of players who last played for Home United in Christopher van Huizen and Amy Recha.

First off is Christopher who is a 26-year-old midfielder with impressive vision and can play on either flanks. He made 35 appearances for Home United before making the move to Geylang International.

Meanwhile, Amy is familiar to Geylang International supporters as he made his senior debut with the club back in 2011. He moved to the Young Lions in 2014 before returning to Geylang International for a second time in 2016.

This is his third stint for The Eagles and after an impressive 2018 with Home United, the talented attacker should be an integral piece to them trying to improve in the coming campaign.

Both players had good seasons for Home United, as they helped the team win the AFC Cup Zonal Final over Philippine club Ceres-Negros FC.

In 2018, The Eagles finished eighth in the Singapore Premier League and reach the quarterfinal of the Singapore Cup.

Cover photo courtesy of Geylang International FC