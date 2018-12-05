Aidil Sharin, Aqhari Abdullah see Saswadimata Dasuki as the right man for Home

Newly-minted Home United head coach Saswadimata Dasuki has received a glowing endorsement from the man he replaced as the Singapore Premier League (SPL) giants usher in a new era.

Saswadimata was unveiled as the Protectors’ new man at the helm, following the departure of Aidil to Kedah FA in the Malaysian Super League.

Aidil had a successful 2018 campaign where he led Home United to become the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone champions, along with a second-place finish in the SPL.

Saswadimata, a former Singapore international defender, was Aidil’s assistant, and will now assume the top role at the Bishan-based club.

“Saswa was a really good assistant to have. He has always been a reliable figure within our coaching ranks and did the job well,” Aidil told FOX Sports Asia after hearing of the appointment.

“He is at the age (49 years old) where it’s time for him to lead and with his experience as a player and as a coach, it is his time to shine and lead the Protectors. I wish him and the club all the best.”

Saswa’s appointment brings an end to the SPL club’s search for Aidil’s successor, having made an attempt to sign Anthony Patrick Hudson, the former West Ham United midfielder who went on to coach the New Zealand national team.

While news of the appointment broke on Monday evening, Home players were already aware of the latest happenings at the club and midfielder Aqhari Abdullah revealed that his teammates are excited to start their pre-season training under the new man.

“Coach Saswa or Pak as we call him is more than capable of taking on this role. We trust him a lot and know that he’ll give nothing less than 100 per cent effort,” Aqhari said.

“Having been coached by him for a few years, Pak is the kind of coach any player would love to play for. We’ll fight for him at Home United, just like we did for coach Aidil.”

Saswadimata’s immediate task will be to prepare his team for their AFC Champions League qualifier against either Persija Jakarta or PSM Makassar.

Should they fail to navigate the tie, the Protectors will proceed to take their spot in the AFC Cup and look to defend their ASEAN crown.