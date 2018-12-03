Singapore Premier League club Home United have appointed Saswadimata Dasuki as their head coach ahead of the new season. He has singed a two-year contract that will keep him at the club till 2020.

The 49-year-old former Singapore international has been serving as an assistant to the outgoing head coach Aidil Sharin since 2017 at the club.

Aidil has moved to the Malaysia Super League to take charge of Kedah FA.

“Following a global search, we found that there was no place better to look for our next head coach than at ‘home’,” said Badri. “The appointment of coach Saswa ensures that the team can move forward with continuity and stability into the 2019 season,” Home’s General Manager Badhri Gent said.

“Following the successes of 2018, we are looking at an evolution, rather than a revolution, as we prepare for the challenges that lie ahead.”

Meanwhile, Saswadimata, who along with Aidil guided the club to the AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal Final in 2017 and to the title last August, said that it was an honour to guide the club.

“To become the head coach of Home United is a special honour. It is a club known, respected and admired across ASEAN,” said the coach.

“I have always felt an affinity with Home United. It has given me some important memories in my coaching career and I have always enjoyed a good rapport with the Home United fans. I’m looking forward to being their new head coach and enjoying their magnificent support in the coming years.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to club management for their faith in me and I cannot wait to get started with the team.

Home United also thanked departing head coach Aidil who has moved to Kedah FA following 16 years at Home United.

Home United have qualified for the AFC Champions League preliminary round 1 and will be seen in the AFC Cup 2019, if they fail to progress in the ACL. They are pooled with Philippines club Kaya FC, Laos outfit Lao Toyota FC and runners-up of the Indonesia Liga 1 in Group H of AFC Cup 2019.