Hougang United going big with Hafiz Sujad and Afiq Yunos for 2019 SPL season

Hougang United have done some early business with the signing of defenders Hafiz Sujad and Afiq Yunos as they look to recover from a disappointing 2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign.

The Cheetahs had a season to forget this year. They finished bottom of the nine-team league, with only two wins and six draws, to go with 16 defeats.

Already lined up in for their 2019 roster is the returning duo of M. Anumanthan and Zulfahmi Arifin, who spent last season with Home United and Chonburi FC respectively.

Joining them will be Tampines Rovers left-back Hafiz Sujad and Geylang International centre-back Afiq Yunos. Striker Fazrul Nawaz is also set for another year with Hougang.

There are also talks of Ismadi Mukhtar and Khairul Nizam moving to the Hougang Stadium from Warriors FC, while Udon Thani defender Baihakki Khaizan is another star player on the club’s radar.

Despite their dismal 2018 campaign, Hougang managed to blood a few youngsters like Illyas Lee and Jordan Vestering.

If the club gets their tactics and formation sorted in pre-season, 2019 looks like a promising year for the club that was founded in 1998.