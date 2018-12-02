Singapore Premier League to launch new initiative where nine clubs share five stadiums

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) is set to introduce a new initiative where nine clubs will share five stadiums.

With the Singapore national team out of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, all eyes are on the upcoming 2019 SPL campaign.

Like previous seasons, a slew of changes are expected but the biggest one will be the concept of two clubs sharing one stadium.

Under the new initiative, Hougang Stadium, Choa Chu Kang Stadium, Toa Payoh Stadium and Bedok Stadium will no longer be used in the SPL.

Geylang International will move to Our Tampines Hub alongside Tampines Rovers while Warriors FC will share Jurong East Stadium with defending champions Albirex Niigata FC (S).

Hougang United, the best supported club in Singapore will play their home games at Jalan Besar Stadium, together with Fandi Ahmad’s Young Lions.

Last but not least, Balestier Khalsa make the short move from Toa Payoh to Home United’s Bishan Stadium.

The only club unaffected by the initiative are Brunei DPMM, who will continue playing their home matches at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan.

FOX Sports Asia spoke to a SPL club official who confirmed that the move had been brought up but a date has not been set.

“We have been briefed of this move in recent months but there is no confirmed date for us to shift,” said a club official. “It may happen, or it may not happen. It is not clear as of now.”

It is understood that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) may opt to roll out the new initiative with one or two clubs next season, before proceeding with the rest of the teams.

Since The Straits Times reported on the big move over the weekend, Singapore football fans have had mixed reactions, with most fans disagreeing with the new initiative by FAS.

Some have been vocal on social media platforms while the players, coaches and club officials have been discussing the pros and cons this move might have on Singapore’s top domestic club competition.