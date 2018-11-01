Home United duo Sharin Saberin and Amy Recha join Geylang

Home United duo Sharin Saberin, Amy Recha are moving to rival club Geylang International in the Singapore Premier League (SPL).



After a successful campaign which saw them crowned AFC Cup Zonal champions along with a second-place finish in the SPL, the club are now in the midst of a squad overhaul.

Head coach Aidil Sharin has agreed to join Malaysia Super League giants Kedah FA while some of their players are also on the move.

Defender Sharin Saberin and winger Amy Recha have signed up to join Geylang International at Bedok Stadium.

“At this age in my career, I need playing time and this move to Geylang was a correct one for me to continue improving and learning in my football journey,” Sharin told FOX Sports Asia.

“I would like to thank everyone at Home United for helping me become a better player and I will never forget the achievements we managed to do as a team. Now is time to look forward to my new adventure at Geylang.”

While the Bishan-based outfit have lost a few stars on their roster, they can take heart that key midfielder Song Ui-young has signed a two-year extension to remain in Singapore.

The move comes on the back of the South Korean rejecting an offer from Persija Jakarta as he still harbours hopes of playing for the Singapore national team, should his permanent residence status be approved.