Song Ui-young rejects Persija for Home stay, eyes Singapore colours

Mercurial midfielder Song Ui-young has signed a two-year extension to stay with Singapore Premier League (SPL) giants Home United until the end of the 2020 season.

The Protectors are revamping their squad after one of the most successful campaigns in the club’s history, having won a historical first AFC Cup ASEAN zone title, along with a second-place finish in the league.

Success has seen Home’s players and coaching staff get regional recognition with head coach Aidil Sharin on the way to take the top position at Malaysia Super League club Kedah FA.

There was also a contract offer from Indonesian giants Persija Jakarta for South Korean midfielder Song, but the 24-year-old ace decided to stay with the Protectors.

Song has been with the Singapore club since 2012 but only rose to prominence in the recently-concluded season where he led Home’s charge on all fronts with 20 goals and five assists in 27 matches.

“I will stay at Home United because there’s a bigger picture in my life. Home United and Singapore is like my second home. There’s so much more that I can give back to this club and Singapore,” Song said.

“I hope to play for Singapore one day after staying here for seven years. I make many friends and have many fans here. I’m very happy to be here to continue my stay with Home United.”

The South Korean star’s decision to stay in Singapore is a huge boost for not only the club, but also the Singapore national team.

Song’s name has been mooted as a possible naturalised player for the Lions on the international front but his application for citizenship was turned down in October, although he will be reapplying again with the help of the Football Association of Singapore.