Warriors go for proven SPL credentials with Home duo Plazibat and Paul Lee

Warriors FC are said to have confirmed former Home United coach Paul Lee Lim-saeng as head coach for the 2019 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season.

The 46-year-old retired South Korean international coached the Protectors from 2010 to 2014, and guided the Bishan-based outfit to Singapore Cup glory in 2011 and 2013.

He went on to coach in China at Shenzhen FC, Yanbian Fude FC and Tianjin Teda but will now return to the Lion City.

The move comes after Warriors’ dismal 2018 season where they assembled some of the top players in Singapore football, only to finish fifth in the league.

Mirko Grabovac failed to get the best out of his players and their inconsistency and poor start to the campaign probably pushed the management into a decision.

FOX Sports Asia understands that Lee has inked a contract and will bring former Home United striker Stipe Plazibat to Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

The Croatian striker had a superb season in 2017 with 25 goals in 22 appearances for the Protectors before making the move to Bangkok Glass to play in the Thai League.

His time with the Thai side was shrouded in controversy as he did not make a single appearance for the Rabbits.

The 29-year-old left Bangkok in June and made a move back to NK Solin in Croatia.