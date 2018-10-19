Former Socceroo and S.League legend Darren Stewart passes away at 52

Former Socceroo and S.League coach Darren Stewart has passed away at the age of 52.

News filtered through on Thursday night that the well-respected coach had died and it was confirmed on Friday morning.

His last job was as Maldives national team coach, having forged a successful career in the S.League.

Stewart started his playing career as a defender with Newcastle Rosebud before going on to play for APIA Leichhardt. His big break came at Newcastle Breakers where he won his first international cap for the Australian national team. He went on to make three appearances for the Socceroos.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of three-time Socceroo Darren Stewart. Our thoughts are with Darren’s family and friends at this difficult time. #ValeDarren Posted by Caltex Socceroos on Thursday, 18 October 2018

A move to Southeast Asia was next and the charismatic defender made more than 200 appearances for Johor FA and played for Balestier Khalsa in Singapore.

After retiring as a player, Stewart moved into coaching and started as a youth coach at Balestier Khalsa.

He took the next step and joined Geylang International, rising through the ranks from youth coach to the S.League team’s assistant coaching role.

Stewart finally got his first head coach role when he signed for Gombak United.

The Newcastle Jets are saddened to hear of the passing of former Newcastle Breaker and Socceroo, Darren Stewart. On… Posted by Newcastle Jets on Thursday, 18 October 2018

He spent four years at the club until he rejoined the Tigers, where he won the 2013 Singapore League Cup along with fourth and sixth-place finishes in the 2013 and 2012 season.

Next stop for the astute tactician was to Woodlands Wellington. He coached the Rams for a season.

During his stint at Woodlands, Stewart had an offer from the Newcastle Jets in the A-League but chose to stay in Singapore.

In 2016, Steward was appointed as head coach of the Maldives national team, a role he worked in till this year.