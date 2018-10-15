Brunei DPMM replace Rene Weber with former Stoke City coach Adrian Pennock

Brunei DPMM have appointed Adrian Pennock as head coach for the 2019 Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign.

Rene Weber has left the club after a disappointing season where the Wasps could only muster a third-place finish, behind Home United and champions Albirex Niigata FC S.

Despite bringing in former Shakhtar Donetsk striker Volodymyr Priyomov along with Iranian midfielder Mojtaba Mostafa and Brian McLean, DPMM were inconsistent and never managed to challenge for the title.

Weber, 57, has now left the club and in his place will be former Stoke City first-team coach Pennock.

47-year-old Pennock made a name for himself as a Bournemouth and Gillingham player before an injury ended his career prematurely.

He went on to manage Welling United, Forest Green Rovers, Gillingham and most recently, Barrow in the National league.

DPMM will be hoping Pennock can bring his experience from his time under Tony Pulis to Singapore as they look to mount a stronger title challenge next year.