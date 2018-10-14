Albirex trio Murofushi, Adam and Yoshinaga sweep top FAS awards

Albirex Niigata FC S swept the top accolades at the 2018 Football Association of Singapore awards on Saturday evening.

After another all-conquering season which saw the Jurong East outfit make a clean sweep for the Singapore Premier League (SPL), Singapore Cup and Community Shield titles, it was another night of celebrations for the Japanese club.

Midfielder Wataru Murofushi was named Player of the Year after a first campaign in the SPL where he scored 13 goals and had three assists.

Head Coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga walked away with the coveted title of Coach of the Year for a second year running while Singapore midfielder Adam Swandi claimed the Young Player of the Season award.

Tampines Rovers winger Zulfadhmi Suzliman won Goal of the Year while Shuhei Hoshino was the Top Scorer for the season.

The White Swans also took home the Fair Play award while Nathan Chan Rong De was crowned Referee of the Year.