Singapore coach Aidil Sharin leaves Home to take top role at Kedah FA

Home United’s Aidil Sharin has been confirmed as the new head coach of Malaysian Super League giants Kedah FA at a news conference on Monday night.

Aidil guided the Protectors to their first-ever Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup title as ASEAN Zonal Champions this year after victory over Ceres-Negros.

The Singapore tactician’s stocks have been rising after two successive Zonal Final appearances for the Bishan-based club and will now take on his biggest job yet in Alor Star.

Kedah’s current youth team coach Victor Andrag will step up as Aidil’s assistant for the 2019 campaign.

The Canaries just ended a disappointing season where they finished sixth in the league.