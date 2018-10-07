Three apiece in Fahrudin Mustafic’s testimonial match at Our Tampines Hub

A Singapore Selection and Tampines Rovers Selection played out a 3-3 draw in Fahrudin Mustafic’s testimonial match at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) on October 7, Sunday.

The 37-year-old retired from competitive football at the end of the 2018 Singapore Premier League season and the Stags arranged a star-studded testimonial as a tribute to the midfield legend.

Daniel Bennett opened the scoring in the 20th minute when he drilled home a low shot following a rebound from a corner kick.

Noh Alam Shah added a second for the Singapore Selection team four minutes later, after a swift one-two between Fahrudin and Shahril Ishak. The latter laid the ball on a platter for Alam Shah to double the advantage.

Half-time saw the introduction of Qiu Li for the Singapore Selection and the burly forward almost made an instant impact on 48 minutes. His pinpoint pass found Fazrul Nawaz who scored, only for the linesman to rule it out for offside.

Then, the moment the crowd had been waiting for arrived in the 62nd minute. A Tampines player was fouled in the box and a penalty was given.

There was no question as to who was going to step up to take it. The man of the moment Fahrudin, smashed the ball into the bottom right corner despite the efforts of Izwan Mahbud to keep it out.

Singapore regained their two-goal advantage eight minutes later when Fazrul found Qiu Li in the box. The striker unleashed a shot beyond Hassan Sunny’s reach to make it 3-1 on the night.

But it was written in the stars as Khairul Amri pulled a goal back to make it 3-2. Two minutes later, Fahrudin netted his second goal of the game to make it three apiece.

The final whistle blew to bring down the curtains on Fahrudin’s playing career.

Fahrudin was presented with a Singapore national team jersey after the game, emblazoned with the number 15 printed in gold, as fans sang his name for one last time.

The Singapore legend will now go on to take up a coaching role in the Tampines setup next season while the Football Association of Singapore have plans to bring him into the national youth teams as a mentor.